A MAN and a woman have died following a road traffic collision in Glenavy, police have confirmed.

It follows a collision involving a grey Skoda Fabia and a grey Cupra Formentor on the Lurgan Road after 6.25pm yesterday, Saturday.

Chief Inspector Simpson of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the two occupants of the Cupra were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the Skoda was transferred to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“The Lurgan Road remains closed this morning (Sunday) with a diversion in place at Pigeonstown Road.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1121 22/11/25.”

Sinn Féin councillor Gary McCleave expressed his condolences to the families of those who died.

“This is heartbreaking news for the loved ones of both people who lost their lives," he said. "I want to send my condolences to them at this devastating time.

“Anyone with information on the crash should contact the PSNI.”