IN a touching tribute to her late sister, a West Belfast woman has continued to honour her memory through heartfelt acts of generosity for the breast cancer charity that her sister began.

Leanne Rooney lost her beloved sister Noleen to breast cancer. Noleen was founder of Pretty ‘n’ Pink Breast Cancer Charity – the only breast cancer charity in the North that gives financial support to those diagnosed with the disease.

Wanting to do something special to raise both awareness and vital funds, Leanne came up with a brave and heartfelt idea to purchase a stunning vintage Chanel handbag and generously donate it to the charity to be raffled off in a special competition.

To bring this vision to life, McKinney Competitions – the UK and Ireland’s leading prize promotion company – stepped in to host the competition, helping to turn Leanne’s act of love into a powerful fundraising campaign for Pretty ‘n’ Pink Breast Cancer Charity.

The vintage 1981 Chanel handbag features a 24-carat gold-plated chain and clasp.





For every entry purchased, a donation will go directly to Pretty ‘n’ Pink, helping fund essential support services for breast cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

“I’m genuinely touched to partner with McKinney Competitions for this special campaign,” said Leanne Rooney, Managing Director of Pretty ‘n’ Pink.

“My beloved sister Noleen founded this charity to support local patients and families and every ticket purchased helps us continue that mission. Together, we’re turning style into strength.”

You can buy a ticket to win the handbag here.