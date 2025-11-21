BELFAST City Council are to discuss a proposal to remove a 'peace wall' in Alexandra Park in North Belfast.

The wall currently splits both communities off from each other by running through the council-owned park.

Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee will discuss a proposal by Alliance Castle councillor Sam Nelson on Friday, calling on the council to ensure the complete removal of the barrier as part of significant investment being made in the park.

Councillor Sam Nelson has said that now is the time for the council to show leadership and grasp an opportunity to remove the fence in Alexandra Park.

“The so-called peace wall in Alexandra Park has divided our community in North Belfast for over 30 years," he said.

"For context, that’s longer than the Berlin Wall stood for. While much of society has moved on in the last 30 years the wall remains like a scar from our troubled past.

“We have received €13.5 million PEACEPLUS funding for the Reconnecting Waterworks and Alexandra Park project. Yet, the current plans focus on reimaging the wall rather than seeking to remove it. In 2025, our ambition should go beyond giving division a facelift. Stopping short of removing the wall entirely would be a massive missed opportunity to show leadership and invest in the kind of community cohesion that creates a truly shared society.

“Now is the time to take action. There is a clear commitment in Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC), there is overwhelming public and political support, and there is significant investment coming into the area to make it happen. If not now, then when?

“I went to the park as a child. I visit it regularly with my own children to this day. Let’s remove this scar left over from our troubled past and ensure a new generation of young people can play in a truly shared space for everyone.”