WORK has started on a £5 million development of an events space in Belfast city centre.

Belfast City Council aims to transform the area between St Anne’s Cathedral and Ulster University into a unique world class public space.

Cathedral Gardens will feature a large multi-use events space, a new memorial dedicated to the people who died during the Belfast Blitz, as well as a play area inspired by nature and a kids’ interactive digital play zone.

It will include advanced lighting technology which can be programmed to illuminate the space in different colours, and a projection system which can cast images onto the walls of the adjacent Ulster University building.

A mix of mature trees, a lawn, plants and shrubs will bring green space to the city centre, with sustainability central to designs. Rainwater will be captured, stored and used to water all the planting within the gardens.

Welcoming the start of work, Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “The Cathedral Gardens regeneration project is both ambitious and innovative. Our aim to create a world class urban space where families, students, workers and visitors can meet, relax and be entertained all year round, both night and day.

Professor Duncan Morrow from Ulster University, Tzvetelina Bogoina from Cathedral Quarter BID, Reverend Cameron Mack from St Anne’s Cathedral and Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly

“We also want the space to become an events and cultural hub, helping reinvigorate this part of the city centre which is undergoing a transformation. We look forward to it hosting numerous small and large-scale events ranging from Culture Night, music concerts and children’s festivals, to food markets and much more besides, helping to support and boost the city’s annual cultural programme.

“This area was badly impacted by air raids during World War 2, so Cathedral Gardens will be a fitting home to a new Belfast Blitz Memorial – a space where people can pause, reflect and honour those who lost their lives."

The redevelopment of Cathedral Gardens is one of several multi-million pound investments by Belfast City Council which aim to regenerate the city centre for the long-term benefit of city residents and the wider region.

Councillor Kelly added: “In the last few years the council has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring our city centre continues to thrive and grow. Belfast Stories, a stunning new public space, visitor attraction and creative hub for the city will open on Royal Avenue in 2030. We recently purchased the historic Assembly Rooms in Cathedral Quarter, and work is now underway to carefully consider options for its future use.

“We also want to increase the number of people living in the city centre as part of long-term strategic plans, so our partnership with GRAHAM to deliver £280m worth of residential-led, mixed use city centre developments will play its part in achieving that.

“This cluster of council-led development, along with the stunning new Ulster University campus, major student housing schemes and other investment in the vicinity, will truly revitalise this area of the city centre.

“Our successful Vacant to Vibrant initiative has also seen 48 grants awarded since 2022 to help restore vacant city centre properties. So we are delivering a broad range of initiatives to make the city centre the very best it can be.”

Cathedral Gardens is expected to reopen in spring 2027.