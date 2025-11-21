THE public are being urged to be wary after an outbreak of bird flu in the Waterworks in North Belfast.

It comes after two deceased animals found at the Waterworks have tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu).

The Waterworks remain open. However, parkrunners and park users are advised to follow the following public health guidance.

Do not pick up or touch any sick, dying, or dead poultry, wild birds, or wild animals

Keep pets away from such animals

Avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces

Avoid untreated bird feathers and other bird waste found in the environment

Maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing with soap and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

After parkrun, the Waterworks team will provide hand sanitiser for all participants. Bottles of disinfectant will also be available at the Cavehill Road exit for spraying the soles of trainers before leaving, to help reduce the risk of spreading infection.