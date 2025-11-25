TRIBUTES have been paid to two young people who tragically lost their lives in a crash at the weekend.

Mikey Brown and Layla Douglas, both in their 20s were travelling in a grey Cupra Formentor which collided with a grey Skoda Fabia on the Lurgan Road near Glenavy on Saturday evening.

Police said they were both pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver of the Skoda later taken to hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

Writing on Facebook, Layla's father, David said: “My heart is broken, rest in perfect paradise to my baby girl...I can’t believe I’m writing this, no mother or father should ever feel the way I do.

“Layla I love you with everything I got...my heart (feels) like it is getting ripped out of my chest.

“I hope you're happy in heaven. I will never forget you my one and only baby girl.

"You were loved by everyone especially by your brother David and me and your mummy.

"This is not goodbye. It’s never goodbye. I know you're happy in heaven."

Townland Boxing ABC said: "We are truly devastated to hear of the tragic death of young Mikey Brown.

"Mikey trained in our club many years ago, such a lovely kid even after all this time he would stop and have a conversation with you and ask about the club. Such a tragic loss for his family.

"We would like to send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his father Mikey and his mother and sisters and the entire family circle. RIP Mikey."