A LONG-LOST piece of West Belfast sporting history has been tracked down 56 years later.

Jim McAuley, the well-known local boxer from the Falls, won the Northern Ireland Area Featherweight Championship title in 1968. However, for reasons lost to time, he never received his championship belt despite holding the title for almost a decade.

More than half a century later, after a request from Gerard Mallon of West Wellbeing to John Gray, Northern Ireland Secretary for the British Boxing Board of Control, an incredible search began to locate the missing prize.

John's efforts paid off hen he discovered the last remaining belt in an East Belfast garage.

John also reached out to Miles Templeton, the official historian of the British Boxing Board, who compiled a remarkable book chronicling Jim’s boxing career and the vibrant Belfast boxing scene of the 1960s and 70s.

At a small gathering at West Wellbeing, John presented Jim with both the belt and the book — a deeply emotional and long-overdue recognition of his achievements. Also in attendance was Micky Hawkins from Holy Trinity Boxing Club and former politician Alex Maskey, who himself boxed at Jim’s local club, Holy Family in North Belfast.

Jim McAuley with Alex Maskey and Micky Hawkins

Reflecting on the moment, John Gray said: “It was a privilege to be present when these items were awarded to Jim. I presume a delay of 56-and-a-half-years must be some sort of record!

"A truly special evening celebrating not only a local boxing hero but also the power of community, memory, and perseverance."

Micky Hawkins said: "John did some great work in tracking down this belt. He really went out of his way to find it. It is a real good news story and I felt very proud to be there to see Jim re-united with the belt."

Gerard Mallon from West Wellbeing added: "It was an absolute pleasure to help track down and locate this belt for Jim.

"This is his legacy, which now can be proudly displayed at his home. He is an absolute gentleman, and father to a very good friend of mine, whom we sadly lost ten years ago."