TEACHERS have been offered a pay rise of four per cent for the 2025/26 academic year, backdated to September 1.

The uplift would apply across all pay points and allowances, including substitute teachers and the full leadership pay framework.

The pay offer comes on the same day as Stormont's budget proposals were published by Finance Minister John O'Dowd.

Dr Graham Gault, NAHT national secretary (NI), said: "We welcome the receipt of this formal offer, which represents the maximum level of funding secured by the minister from the Northern Ireland Executive.

"In relation to pay, our priority now is to ensure that members have their say through a full consultation process."

Joanne Whyte, NAHT president, added: "Teachers and school leaders deserve recognition for their vital role in shaping the future of our children and communities.

"This offer will now be considered carefully by our members. Alongside pay, we remain committed to tackling workload, and we believe the Independent Workload Panel’s recommendations provide a strong foundation for meaningful progress."

NAHT will launch a member consultation at 9am on Thursday 8 January, running until 5pm on Monday 12 January, to gather views on the offer.