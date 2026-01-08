A TOTAL of 55 fines have been issued for dog fouling in Belfast over the last five years – at a cost of over £2,000, new figures reveal.



Waste management provider LSS sent Belfast City Council an FOI request to find out how many fixed penalty notices were handed out. The data revealed that 55 fixed penalty notices were issued, with fines totalling to £2,330. The figures cover April 2020 to March 2025.

The most fines were handed out from April 2021 to March 2022, with a total of 21 fines, at a cost of £870.

Just two fines were handed out from April 2023 to March 2024.

Reacting to the figures, Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan said that dog fouling "continues to be a significant issue right across the city and it’s something residents raise with us regularly".

"While the number of fixed penalty notices issued is relatively low, work is ongoing with Belfast City Council to strengthen and improve the enforcement service. This includes reviewing how and where enforcement is targeted, and making sure officers have the support they need to take action.

"However, enforcement alone will not solve this problem. We also need to appeal directly to dog owners to act responsibly by cleaning up after their pets. Keeping our streets, parks and neighbourhoods clean is a shared responsibility, and small actions by individuals can make a big difference to the quality of life in our communities.”

Gary Noble from LSS said: “Dog fouling is one of those issues that might seem small, but it really does make a difference to how people feel about their local area.

“It’s something councils deal with all the time, and it can have a real impact on shared spaces.



“What these figures show is that the problem is still there, and there’s clearly work going on behind the scenes to keep on top of it.



“At the end of the day, it comes down to all of us doing our bit. Councils can only do so much, but when everyone’s on the same page, it really helps keep our communities clean and welcoming.”