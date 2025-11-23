POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Belfast city centre.

The girl was approached by a male in his forties as she waited for a bus on Saturday night.

Sergeant Ashe said: “We received a report at around 9.30pm on Saturday, 22nd November of a teenager who had been approached by an unknown male while waiting for the bus in the Adelaide Street area of the city with her friends.

“The man, described as approximately mid-40s, heavy build, bald with a black beard, wearing a beige jacket with pockets and blue jeans then groped the girl and made sexual comments towards her.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Adelaide Street area of Belfast between 8:30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday and saw anything suspicious, or who might have information which could assist with our investigation, to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 785 of 22/11/25.

“We would also be keen to speak with anyone who might have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could help with our ongoing enquiries.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”