KNEECAP have announced their biggest headline show to date.

The Irish language rappers will headline Crystal Palace Park in London on Saturday June 27, 2026.

Support at the 25,000 capacity show will come from fellow Irish artists The Mary Wallopers, Biig Piig, Gurriers and Madra Salach, plus London’s Fat Dog.

"With no Glastonbury next year we've gone and planned our biggest ever headline show on the same weekend," the band said in a statement.

All London heads. 🚨



Crystal Palace Park - 27th June 2026.



With no Glastonbury next year...we've gone and planned our biggest ever headline show on the same weekend. 🔥



Joining us will be The Mary Wallopers, Fat Dog, Biig Piig, Gurriers & Madra Salach...and more TBA.



Sign… pic.twitter.com/gMlZU9aV4B November 24, 2025

“Our last wee venture into London was to beat the government in court... again. This time it’ll be even better: 25,000 sound heads in a park together.

“We’re delighted to have some of our best mates and best bands around to join us. This is one we can’t wait for.”

Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale starting at 9am on Wednesday via kneecap.ie.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (November 28) via ticketmaster.co.uk.