A PORTRAIT of former Sinn Féin West Belfast MLA Alex Maskey has been unveiled at Stormont to mark his tenure as Speaker of the Assembly between 2020 and 2024.

Painted in oil on canvas by West Belfast artist Tony Bell, the portrait of Mr Maskey will join those of his predecessors, Lord Alderdice, Eileen Bell, Lord Hay, Mitchel McLaughlin and Robin Newton which are on display in the Great Hall in Parliament Buildings.

Following the restoration of the Assembly, Alex Maskey was elected as Speaker on 11 January 2020. Two years later, his planned retirement was delayed by the inability of the Assembly to elect a Speaker. He continued to serve as Speaker until 2024 even though he was not a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

During this time he took on a wide range of significant engagements on behalf of the Assembly including making arrangements for the Assembly to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, leading the expression of condolences on behalf of the Assembly following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and attending the coronation of King Charles.

The unveiling ceremony was performed by the current Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA.

Following the event, Mr Poots said: "Alex Maskey's time as Speaker was undoubtedly challenging – and while re-establishing the Assembly after three years of not sitting was one of his first responsibilities in 2020, he soon found himself managing Assembly business during the Covid pandemic as it took hold in March of that year.

"This portrait will go on public display from today. It is important for several reasons – not least that these paintings record the parliamentary history of the building across all traditions. We also know that visitors really enjoy this part of the overall experience and from today, they will be able to view the portraits of all six former Speakers of the Assembly which are now on show in the Great Hall."