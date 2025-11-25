TRANSLINK has announced that Durham Street is due to reopen on Saturday at 8am following an extensive programme of works as part of the Belfast Grand Central Station project.



Opening again to pedestrians and road users in time for the busy festive period, its closure last year was blamed on traffic delays in the run-up to Christmas.



Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “This is good news for our passengers, the local communities, pedestrians and road users, providing safe, convenient and attractive access to Belfast Grand Central Station and the surrounding area.



“The road design has been carefully considered to prioritise safety and cater for large pedestrian flows and it is a vital component in ensuring the overall success of this project.



“Anyone passing through this area will notice the vast transformation underway including development of the impressive Saltwater Square – an attractive new public realm space outside the station due for completion next year.



“I would like to thank the local communities, businesses, customers and the wider public for their patience and support as we worked hard to deliver this milestone. I’d also like to thank colleagues in Translink, the Department for Infrastructure and our contractors for all the progress made to date.



“As the busy festive period gets into full swing, we look forward to welcoming more people into this area and would encourage everyone to visit Belfast Grand Central Station and enjoy the benefits of travelling by bus and train this season and beyond.”



Duane McCreadie, Project Director at Farrans Sacyr JV, said: “Our team has been pushing hard to achieve this milestone ahead of the busy Christmas period and it is a credit to our supply chain who have supported us in the delivery of this programme of works.



“We know that the reopening of Durham Street/Boyne Bridge Place will have a positive impact on the city benefitting shoppers, retailers and our hospitality industry. Collaboration has been integral in the success of Belfast Grand Central Station since the beginning of works and it has been through collaboration with our client and other stakeholders that we have been able to reach this point.”



Public realm works will continue in the area including remaining cycle lanes, sections of footway and crossing-points.