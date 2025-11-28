MOTHERS Against Genocide will be holding a twilight Christmas market in Conway Mill this Saturday (November 29).

The group have raised and donated £300,000 for the Water and Life Gaza Project so far this year.

Member Meabh Holland said: "Communities across Ireland have really come through for our Palestinian sisters and brothers.

"Our Water and Life project has supplied over a million litres of clean drinking water, food assistance, tents and cash to displaced families in Al Mawasi refugee camp. Now more than ever the people in the Al Mawasi camp are crying out for clean and dry shelter, warm blankets and clothing after everything was destroyed in the recent floods.

"We are trying to raise as much money as possible at our market on Saturday. We want to keep supporting these vulnerable families, many of whom have been bereaved or disabled by Israel."

The twilight market will feature local businesses, artists, Palestinian food vendors and B Perfect cosmetics for ethical Christmas shopping. Daidí na Nollaig will also make an appearance so children from Belfast and beyond can hand over their Christmas lists.

The market takes place from 3pm until 8pm.