WHITEROCK Children's Centre have launched their annual Christmas appeal in what is expected to be their biggest yet.

The appeal has been supporting local families since 2010 and last year the generosity of local people, organisations and businesses helped around 650 young people. Sadly, that number is expected to rise this Christmas but the centre is determined to help as many people in need as possible.

"This his is our fifteenth year doing the annual Christmas appeal," explained centre director Deirdre Walsh. "It is not even the end of November and we already have over 200 requests for help this Christmas.

"Last year, we helped over 650 families and we anticipate that number to be even more this year, sadly We are asking people to help by donating money, donate toys to the centre or buy gift vouchers.

"It is getting tougher out there for people. We are helping people all year around. The money will go towards gifts for those in need in our local area, ensuring everyone has something special to wake up to on Christmas Day.

"If you need support, please call into the centre and speak to us."

Meanwhile, work is progressing well on 62 new social housing homes in the area where the site also includes plans for the new Whiterock Children's Centre.

"It is business as usual for us. I am delighted to see work going on outside on the site.

Deirdre Walsh and Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly at the site of the new build

"By the end of 2026, we are hoping to say goodbye to this building."

Local councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly added: "I am delighted to see work progressing well on the site. There has been a great dynamic between everyone working on the project.

"Whiterock Children's Centre and the Whiterock area deserve a state-of-the-art facility and each day is a step closer to that becoming a reality."

You can donate to their appeal's Go Fund Me page here.