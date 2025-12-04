HISTORY was made once more by St John's last Saturday when they became the first Belfast representative to compete in an Ulster Senior Hurling Championship Final in over two decades.

Their final performance was one that may have proved that winning the 2025 Ulster Hurling Championship was a bridge too far this time out, but will no doubt be the marker for teams that will follow in the footsteps of the county's newest hurling heroes.

This season truly has been the year of the underdog and when St John's opened their championship campaign with a late draw away to St Enda's at Hightown, followed by a heavy defeat at home to Dunloy, no-one thought they stood a chance.

The journey for St John's to glory in Antrim didn't start 12 months ago when they began their training campaign in the gym; it began over a decade before when much of this Senior panel grew up together and learned how to win and lose at the highest level during their juvenile days.

One of the big stand-outs this season has been defender and Antrim All-Star Peter McCallin.

"I don’t think it’s an overachievement," said Peter. "Every team competing in the championship is aiming for the same thing at the start of the season. From no age this has been a dream of ours, we always knew we were capable. It was just about delivering on the day.

"I think the heartache we have had over the years – nine semi-finals and the 52-year wait to get our hands on the Volunteer Cup – made it all the sweeter. It’s just funny how things play out as my first full year senior we were actually competing in Division Two. Again I think the whole journey makes it that more special."

Peter touched on how important the 16th man was when the Johnnies needed them most, with the Corrigan Park faithful travelling in their droves near and far to cheer on the team.

"Special, really special. You hear the stories from the '60/70s St John’s teams which won a handful of championships in both codes and the busloads with supporters going to games, something I didn’t experience.

"Our club couldn’t have done enough this year whether it was flags, buses, flares – the lot. You name it and they had it. The morning of the county final the support we got down the lane at 10:45am, it was insane, surreal to see kids from five and six to then people in their 60s and 70s all cheering you and you're only getting onto the bus," said the Johnnies stalwart.

"It just hit home to me on how lucky we were that day to have the opportunity to play in a county final. And just to finish off on that, I didn’t realise the support we had in Ballycastle.

"I think we all didn’t until half-time. We gathered as players as we usually do and walk in together. But that roar we received walking in just got louder and louder, that’s when I realised the amazing support we had that day and I’d like to thank them all on behalf of the players."

The newly named Antrim All-Star was truly a stand-out for St John's. His tenacious tackling and devil-may-care approach helped the Johnnies massively in turning the tide throughout. Peter pointed to the huge games against Rossa and Cushendall as the moment where St John's finally gave everyone belief they could do the improbable.

"I suppose it’s hard to put your finger on the actual turning point, the Rossa game I think we might have led for most of the game and lost our momentum a bit and Rossa took the lead with about 15 minutes to go. I believe our previous history and experience in them games to hang in their came through, as I think everyone in Antrim knows we have been on the other side of it too many times in recent years so it was nice to be on the right side of it.

"For me though the semi-final was an emotional one. I was more emotional after the semi-final victory in Dunsilly as we are questioned every year here. It was a real monkey off the back moment. Whereas after the final whistle in Ballycastle it was absolute joy to get our hands on Big Ears again."

The St John's star believes that the sky is now the limit for the current crop of St John's hurlers, and that despite his departure, he has faith in the younger generations breaking through.

"We know how difficult it was to get over the line this year and it was not easy. We will stick the hurls away for a couple of weeks and enjoy the down time now, no doubt the lads will re-group in the new year and set new targets. It’s funny how you’re never satisfied in life.

"If you had have asked me would you be happy with one senior championship medal when you retire I’d have bitten your hand off. Now getting a taste for the Ulster championship it makes you that little bit hungrier to get back there again.

"There are also a number of good hurlers coming through the ranks and if we can keep adding two or three lads each year it would be fantastic. We will actually hopefully get another four or five lads in from the minor hurlers this year who won the championship last week, that shows success throughout the club."

Peter also mentioned how important this year was on a personal note after years struggling with injuries and also losing his mother.

"From a selfish point of view you never actually think these days will ever happen," he said.

"It really was amazing. In the past few year's I've had a really tough time – you know multiple injuries, I had surgery on my ankle, got injured during my first county panel which meant I only got about 20 minutes. I had a double cruciate and was in two leg braces for 12 weeks two years back. On top of all that I lost my mum in 2020 which was obviously a hard time to go through.

"When I returned home, I had a plate and four screws put in my hand, and was very much powering through it – but it was all worth it when I was able to lift a Championship in St John's colours that day in Ballycastle."