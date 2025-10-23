Andersonstown is new home for Jamal as he opens supermarket

A SYRIAN man who lost his business following a racist attack in South Belfast last year has opened his new business venture in Andersonstown in West Belfast.

Jamal Ghabes had been renting a space to work as a butcher in the Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road before it was destroyed in an arson attack during a night of disorder in South Belfast on August 3 last year.

Jamal has now teamed up with Raied Al-Wazzan to open Zain Supermarket on the Andersonstown Road which celebrated its official opening on Wednesday.

Gerry Adams, Raied Al-Wazzan and Paul Maskey MP

The shop specialises in Halal meat, spices, fresh fruit and vegetable, as well as Mediterranean grocery and much more.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Raied says they have been "overwhelmed" by the support from the local community".

"After the racist attack on Jamal's supermarket last year, he was determined to open somewhere else," he said. "We wanted it to be somewhere in West Belfast and this premises in Andersonstown came on the market.

"It is a good location and there is no other business like that in the area.

"We have had customers in already who are loving our range of spices and exotic food. We have products from Lebanon, Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Sudan, India, Pakistan and Somalia

"There has been huge support from the local community, which we really appreciate.

"We are overwhelmed with the support. People are passing by and saying good luck and thank you for coming to the area."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey attended Wednesday's official opening of Zain.

"I had the pleasure of speaking at the opening of Zain, our newest business on Andersonstown Road," he said. "It was great to see the crowds calling in to the new shop and enjoying some lovely desserts.

"I wish Raied and Jamal all the best on this new venture and welcoming them to our vibrant West Belfast."