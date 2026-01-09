NEW road markings have been installed in the Falls area following ongoing concerns about dangerous parking and poor sight lines near a local school.

Residents working alongside Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black had successfully appealed to the Department for Infrastructure to introduce yellow lines along a bend close to St Peter’s Primary School.

The measures are aimed at keeping sight lines clear and pavements free, making it safer for children to cross the road on their way to and from school.

Councillor Black welcomed the installation at the junction of Ross Road and Leeson street, describing it as the result of continued engagement with both local residents and the Department.

“It’s great to see these lines finally installed,” she said.

“We have been working with the Department and local residents to find a solution here for a number of years. This will make a massive impact for local residents and children going to and from school.”

She also stressed the importance of responsible parking in residential areas.

“It is important that drivers coming into the area respect the safety of local residents and that our communities do not become car parks,” she added.

"Work will continue to address wider road safety and parking concerns across the lower Falls area."