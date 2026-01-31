PLANNING permission has been granted by Belfast City Council for a £150,000 investment to upgrade the Falls Park pitch used by local soccer clubs.

The approved plans will see new spectator fencing installed around the pitch, along with catch nets behind goal areas, new team dugouts and a range of general improvements aimed at improving safety, protecting the playing surface and enhancing facilities for players and supporters.

The works form part of ongoing efforts to improve grassroots sporting facilities across West Belfast and will support Newhill FC, which regularly uses the Falls Park pitch for matches and training.

Welcoming the decision Councillor Micheal Donnelly said the investment would deliver long-needed improvements for local players and families.

“This funding will make a real difference for Newhill FC and everyone who uses the Falls Park facilities,” he said.

“Good quality, safe and well-maintained pitches are vital for encouraging young people to take part in sport and stay active. I’m pleased to see this project now moving forward.

“Our local clubs do fantastic work, often on limited resources. It’s right that they are supported with modern facilities that meet their needs.

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin added: "This project has been a priority for a long time.

“The lack of proper fencing, catch nets and proper shelter for players has caused difficulties for years. These improvements will greatly enhance the experience for everyone involved.

“Providing proper dugouts is an important step in bringing the facility up to standard and supporting local football at every level."