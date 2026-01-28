A CAMPAIGN to promote Kneecap's upcoming new album – urging people to report 'Fenian activity' – received 15,000 calls in four days.

Last week, we reported on sightings of the van across Belfast.

On Wednesday, creative agency The Tenth Man revealed it was behind the campaign.

They said the stunt was created in partnership with Kneecap to build anticipation for the announcement of their forthcoming second album, FENIAN, and the release of its first single, 'Liars Tale'.

Designed as a piece of pure cultural mischief, the “Fenian Hotline” invited the public to “report Fenian activity” by phone, prompting a deadpan recorded message and encouraging callers to leave their own voice notes. The result was a tidal wave of participation, with thousands of messages logged and a surge of UGC (user generated content) as people tracked the van across the city in real time.

The stunt’s reach grew so quickly that it eventually attracted the attention of the PSNI, who caught up with the van and shut it down, a moment that only poured more fuel on the fire as coverage intensified.

The reveal marks the latest chapter in a long-standing creative collaboration between Kneecap and The Tenth Man; one that continues to blur the lines between advertising, satire, activism and culture.

Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man, said: “The Fenian Hotline was designed to do one thing; make noise. Belfast didn’t just respond, it absolutely hijacked it.

"15,000 calls in four days tells you everything: People want culture that feels live, unpredictable and genuinely of the moment. Kneecap are unmatched at creating that energy and we’re proud to help build hype around the release of FENIAN."