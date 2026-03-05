A NEW home for a South African family has been rebuilt in memory of a West Belfast woman thanks to fundraising efforts by her brother.

Chloe Ferris tragically died in December 2024 while out celebrating her 25th birthday.

Chloe

The beautician was found unresponsive in a city centre nightclub, and an inquest later found she had asphyxiated upon falling unconscious after consuming alcohol and cocaine, likely to have been mixed with ketamine without her knowledge.

Last May, in honour of his sister, Chloe's brother Christopher helped raise almost £15,000 through a Belfast City Marathon fundraiser that he would donate to R-City youth project. Chloe was a past participant of the project with unites young people from across the divide in North Belfast.

It was there she met young Keisha and developed a special bond with her family. Tragically, their family home was destroyed in a fire last year.

Christopher recently travelled to Blanco in South Africa with this year's team to join re-building efforts in conjunction with R-City.

A memorial bench was also unveiled, ensuring Chloe's legacy lives on in Blanco.

The bench dedicated to Chloe's memory

"When Chloe died, you fall into a victim mindset questioning why did she die, she didn't deserve it," explained Christopher. "By doing something like this in South Africa is me dealing with it. It means something.

"I am sure she is looking down with a smile on her face. I am sure she would be laughing and slagging me saying I can't believe you came out here.

"R-City was an experience Chloe cherished after she came home and I want to thank the R-City team for letting me join them this year. It is an experience I will cherish forever too."

Chloe Ferris during her time in South Africa

A post from R-City said: "It was a special and emotional day in Blanco as the team opened a new home for Keisha's family in memory of past participant Chloe Ferris.

"Keisha's family lost their family home in a fire just over a year ago and thanks to Chloe’s brother Christopher we were able to organise a house build for them.

"Alongside the build we also put in place a memory bench for Chloe where Keisha and B2B members can visit and spend time remembering Chloe.

"It was amazing to see the families joy as they entered their new home for the first time massive thank you to Chloe’s family for allowing us to keep her memory alive and to have her brother Christopher here with us to see first hand the life-changing impact his support will have on the family."

Following the completion of her new home, young Keisha spoke of her memories of Chloe and her positive influence.

“She encouraged me to keep going. She told me I’m beautiful and I’m the most gorgeous girl. I still think I’m beautiful because she told me so.”