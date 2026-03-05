WEST Belfast councillor Paul Doherty says more must be done to tackle scramblers in the city's parks and green spaces.

The SDLP man says up to ten scramblers were reported in Falls Park on Tuesday night tearing up green spaces and putting park users at risk. Before entering the park they were seen driving at speed up the Falls Road.

"That is simply not acceptable," he said. "Our parks are shared spaces for families, walkers and young people. They cannot become racetracks.

"I am continuing to push for a dedicated site in Belfast where scramblers can be used safely and legally, taking them away from our communities and reducing the risks we are seeing.

"Today we had a positive meeting with the Department of Justice, who previously supported a similar programme through the Motorcycle Action Project (MAP). That experience shows what can be achieved when agencies work together.

"Partnership will be key if we are serious about tackling this issue in a way that actually works. We will keep going."

The prevalence of scramblers, as well as E-Bikes and scooters being driven on roads and footpaths is causing increasing concern among drivers and pedestrians.

In the Republic the Irish government is planning to impose a ban on scrambler bikes in public places. It comes after the death of 16-year-old Grace Lynch who was hit by a scrambler in Finglas in Dublin in January.