THE countdown is on to St Patrick's Day and the annual SPAR Craic 10k and Q Radio will once again be providing the music and buzz before and after the race.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere at the Ozone in Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k is already a sell-out.

At Belfast City Hall, runners will be joined by the Q Radio team which will be playing build-up music, with a Q Breakfast presenter and Q Crew warming up the audience and participants.

Later, when runners arrive at the finish line in Ormeau Park, they will be greeted with a second Q Radio Roadshow with a presenter and crew welcoming the runners.

Annette McManus, Chief Marketing Officer at IntoMedia Group said: "We are delighted to return as media partner for the SPAR Craic10k for a second year.

"It is a brilliant event that brings real energy to Belfast’s St Patrick’s celebrations and is a natural fit for Q Radio and our listeners.

"We are excited to build on last year’s momentum with SPAR and Aisling Events and make this year even bigger."

This year's event is sold out. We are hoping to release some late entries soon.

If you would like to be notified when late entries become available please register here.