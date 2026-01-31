BELFAST City Council has approved planning permission for a £500,000 project to improve public access to the Belfast Hills and Black Mountain, marking a major investment in West Belfast’s outdoor spaces.

The scheme will deliver upgraded walking pathways, improved access points and new signage, making it easier and safer for residents and visitors to enjoy one of the area’s most valued natural spaces.

The project forms part of wider efforts to encourage outdoor activity, improve wellbeing and support sustainable tourism across the city.

Under the plans, existing routes will be enhanced and maintained, while new directional and information signs will be installed to help guide users and promote responsible use of the landscape.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly welcomed the approval, describing it as a significant boost for local families and outdoor enthusiasts.

“This is a really positive development for our community," she said.

“The Hills and Black Mountain are a massive asset to West Belfast, but too often access has been limited by the lack of proper pathways and signage. These improvements will make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy this space safely.

“This shows that when communities speak up, they can secure real investment. This project will benefit residents for generations to come.”

WELCOME: Aisling Reilly MLA, Paul Maskey MP and Councillor Michael Donnelly

Councillor Micheal Donnelly also welcomed the council’s decision, saying it represented years of campaigning coming to fruition.

“This is about turning long-standing calls for better access into real action,” he added.

“Improving paths and signage will make a huge difference for walkers, joggers and families. It’s also about promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging people to get out and enjoy their surroundings.”

Belfast City Council has confirmed that work on the project is expected to begin later this year, subject to final procurement and scheduling.