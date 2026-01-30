TRIBUTES have been paid to community stalwart Bob Murray who passed away on Wednesday.



The former chair of Casement Social Club died this week surrounded by his family in hospital.



In a statement Casement Social Club said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Murray, former chairman of Casement Social Club, who passed away peacefully on 28th January 2026.



“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Maureen, family circle, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will live on in the club he cared for so deeply.



“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”



Bob Murray was a passenger in the car that was fired on by the UDA in March 1984 in Belfast city centre during an assassination attempt on Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams. Gerry Adams and three others were badly wounded, while Bob was the only person in the car to escape without injury.

At Cumann Naomh Pól, Martin Murray, Noel Diamond, Sean and Pat O'Reilly, with Maureen and Bob Murray. (Photo: Andersonstown News, 6 January 1979)

A life-long republican, he split from Sinn Féin in 1986 to become a founding member of Republican Sinn Féin.

In recent years he had been to the fore in steering Casement Social Club through difficulties surrounding the redevelopment of Casement Park. A new temporary social club is due to open on the Andersonstown Road with demolition work on the main stand at Casement Park imminent.



Tributes published online describe Bob as “a true gentleman” and a “Casement legend”.

Another read: "If it wasn’t for your tenacity and vision there would be no new club to move into."



Husband to Maureen, Bob was the father of Fionna, Ruairí, Tomás, Máire and the late Liam. He was also a grandfather and late grandfather, and father-in-law to Bernie, Brian, Maria and Neil.

Séamus Ó Tuama and Fearghal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, tournament organisers with the late Liam Murray's children, Amy and Liam Óg, Bob Murray (Liam's father) and Liam's widow Bernie at launch of Liam Murray Tournament in 2010

Bob will be reposing at his home 299 Finaghy Road North. At the request of the family visitors are welcome on Friday from 2.00pm – 5.00pm and 6.00pm – 9.00pm. House private on Saturday morning. Bob's remains will then leave on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St Michael the Archangel Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.