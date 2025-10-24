Security alert in Turf Lodge: Families evacuated from their homes

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert at the Ardmonagh Parade area of Turf Lodge.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly said: “This security alert is causing disruption to residents who have been forced out of their homes.

“Both Holy Trinity Primary School and Whiterock Community Centre have kindly opened their doors to local residents.

“I’ve spoken to police and hope that people can return home safely as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would urge people to avoid the area.”