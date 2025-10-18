Work on West Belfast Greenway to start next week

ROUTE: Part of the Greenway skirts along the motorway at the Bog Meadows. Work begins on October 20

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that construction on the first section of the West Belfast Greenway is scheduled to commence next week.

The initial phase of works, which form part of the Belfast Cycling Network, will focus on upgrading paths through the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve, a Site of Local Nature Conservation Importance (SLNCI).

Minister Kimmins said: “This project marks the beginning of a multi-million pound transformative active travel route designed to offer a predominantly traffic-free walking and cycling corridor connecting West Belfast to the city centre.

“The Bog Meadows is a vital haven for nature and biodiversity in the heart if the city. My Department has worked closely with Ulster Wildlife throughout the development of the scheme, ensuring that measures are in place to protect the site’s natural habitats while enhancing accessibility for the local community and visitors.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation as we work to deliver this important project, which will enhance both local connectivity and help to ensure that the Bog Meadows are accessible for all to enjoy into the future.”



As part of the works, and in agreement with Ulster Wildlife, some ash trees and hedgerows will need to be removed while new ponds will be created to support wetland flora and fauna. Edge treatments have also be carefully considered to complement the surrounding natural wet grassland environment.

The scheme is expected to take approximately 27 weeks to complete, however progress will be heavily dependent on weather conditions and the need for careful, sensitive excavation throughout the site.

To ensure public safety and allow the works to proceed efficiently, some paths within the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve will need to be temporarily closed. Clear signage will be in place to guide visitors, and the public are asked to be patient and to cooperate during this time.

The works will be carried out by John McQuillan Contracts Ltd, who, in line with their commitment to long term sustainability, will also undertake additional conservation work on behalf of Ulster Wildlife to further support the unique ecology of Bog Meadows.