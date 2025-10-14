St Dominic's pupils set to volunteer in Zambia next summer

TWO West Belfast schoolgirls are preparing to volunteer in Zambia next summer to help provide support for local projects.

Aoife Harrison and Sophia Doherty, both Year 14 pupils at St Dominic's Grammar School, will travel to the African country as part of Hope Mission Zambia, a charity dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities.

During their time in Zambia, Aoife and Sophia, both 17-years-old will be working closely with local schools and orphanages—helping to provide essential supplies, educational materials, and hands-on support to improve the lives of children and families in need.

To make this meaningful opportunity possible, Aoife is aiming to raise £3,000, which will go directly towards donations, school supplies, and community support projects that will leave a lasting impact.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Aoife's mum, Michelle said: "Aoife is very hardworking and very into helping people.

"She saw the advert for Mission Zambia looking volunteers to go and she was really interested in it and signed up for it immediately.

"She has to fundraise £3,000. Every contribution, big or small, helps make a real difference and brings Aoife one step closer to making this dream a reality.

"If you would like to support her journey, please consider donating.Together, we can help bring hope and opportunity to communities in Zambia who need it most."

A fundraising night will be held in the Andersonstown Social Club (PD) on Saturday, November 21 to support Aoife.

You can donate to Aoife's JustGiving page here.