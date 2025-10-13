St Mary's on the Hill Primary School marks 125th anniversary

125 YEARS: St Mary's on the Hill PS in Glengormley is looking to the future

ST Mary's on the Hill Primary School in Glengormley have marked 125 years of education, community, and growth with a heartfelt celebration that brought together pupils, staff, and members of the wider community.

The event on Monday began with a beautiful performance by the P5 and P2 children, whose voices filled the hall with warmth and joy, led by their teacher Mrs Margaret Magee.

Following the song, Principal Matthew O’Brien welcomed guests and officially opened the ceremony, reflecting on the school’s proud legacy and the generations of learners who have passed through its doors.

A key moment in the celebration was the naming of the school’s newly developed garden as the ‘Garden of Hope’, a peaceful space dedicated to reflection, growth, and connection. The garden was blessed by Fr Pat Sheehan, who delivered a moving and thoughtful message, encouraging all present to carry the spirit of hope into their lives and communities.

The celebration also highlighted the work of Siobhan McConvey, who, alongside the school’s Eco Council, led the planting of 125 daffodil bulbs. These bulbs were shared with local services as a gesture of appreciation and a symbol of renewal, hope and gratitude.

One of the most poignant moments of the morning was captured in a photograph showing P7 House Captain Lennon Ross and Marion Meyer, Chair of the Board of Governors and a long-standing member of the school community, planting a Mountain Ash tree.

The tree, a traditional symbol of protection and hope, now stands proudly in the Garden of Hope as a living tribute to the school’s enduring values.

Vice Principal Emma Courtney played a key role in extending the celebration’s message beyond the school gates, inviting local nursing homes, schools, and hospices to take part and receive the blessings of hope and connection.

"The event was a fitting tribute to the legacy of St Mary’s on the Hill and a joyful reminder of the strength, spirit, and unity that continue to define its future," she said.