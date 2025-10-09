Tributes to 'Ireland's finest karate practitioner' Oliver Brunton

RECOGNITION: Only last week we reported that Oliver Brunton received international recognition for his contribution to the development of wado karate

TRIBUTES have been paid to "Ireland’s finest karate practitioner" – Andersonstown's Oliver Brunton – after he died peacefully at home on Saturday.

Oliver’s influence was felt far and wide and amongst the accolades to this karate icon and "great man" from those he had developed and nurtured were remarks of how this "charismatic man" had been "generous in his knowledge" to those who had crossed his path. He was described as "a true gent and a great character" who brought many people from diverse backgrounds together and as someone who will leave a great legacy.

Others have spoken of how his instruction and mentorship helped them gain confidence and changed their lives for the better. He has been credited as a pioneer of the wado style of karate in Europe.

Oliver had many virtues, which were evident in all aspects of his life, including an innate sense of humanity – kindness, compassion and empathy toward others – and the intrinsic values of fairness and inclusiveness.

Oliver rose to the highest echelons in the world of karate and he qualified as a free fighting referee and technical judge with the World Karate Federation (WKF) and served as secretary of both the WKF and European Karate Federation referee commissions for 13 years. He was also a seventh level black belt and technical examiner with the Japanese Karate Federation (JKF). During this summer, at the international wado championships which were held in Tokyo, Oliver was recognised for his work promoting the style of wado karate throughout the world.

He was one of the lucky few Europeans to train under Hironori Otsuka, the creator and first grand master of the wado style of karate. Oliver devoted his adult life to the pursuit of excellence in this discipline and travelled frequently to Japan to study with the masters of the art. He developed a deep love for the country and for its people, food and culture.

For many years he was President of the Northern Ireland Karate Board and a vice-president of the British Karate Federation.

Billy Brennan, Director of Refereeing with the Official National Amateur Association of Ireland, described Oliver as an immensely influential figure in the world of karate.

“His commitment extended far beyond Northern Ireland, with significant contributions to the WKF and European Karate Federation Referee Commissions, as well as the British Karate Federation Executive,” he said. “His passion was truly matched by few.”

A young Oliver Brunton

Mr Brennan continued: “I feel privileged to have known Ollie for more than thirty years. His profound influence and lasting legacy within the sport are undeniable. He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to cross his path."

Oliver continued to train regularly until his death and, though it his mid-eighties, he could still produce dynamic, sharp, explosive and precise karate techniques.

Oliver began his karate training in the early 1960s and is credited with introducing the style to Ireland. Others began training with him at his home, and then at premises on the Glen Road and later May Street before he established a dedicated city centre premises at College Street. Throughout the darkest days of the Troubles, Oliver’s teaching ability, charismatic personality and passionate love of karate drew people of different religions and political aspirations to train together with a common goal.

During the 1970s he established the Northern Ireland Karate-do Wado-Kai (NIKW) and continued to lead the association until his death. Along with the College Street headquarters, Oliver opened up satellite venues in other towns and villages. He continually planned, developed and delivered opportunities for members of the NIKW and the association to grow and develop.

Throughout his life Oliver produced domestic and international medalists, but beyond that he recognised the benefits of traditional karate training for everyone regardless of age, sex or physical ability. His method of teaching, standards for progress and understanding of the art implanted confidence, discipline and dedication in his students.

During his final week Oliver oversaw the Junior League meeting designed to instil confidence in youngsters at grassroots level within the NIKW, held a training session where he instructed and inspired the more senior members of the association, and led a special training course and grading examination open to all members of the NIKW.

Oliver was proud of his heritage and his early family home on Pilot Street in the Docks area of Belfast. The son of Margaret and Willie John he had a younger brother Sean who tragically died at a young age. He enjoyed a strong bond and connection with his older sister Sheila throughout his life.

Oliver was an inspiration to many

Oliver enjoyed early summers with his family at Cloughey on the Ards Peninsula. He and his late wife Barbara set up home in Brooke Drive where they were joined by three sons and six daughters. Later in life he was supported by his partner Colette. Oliver, a well-loved head of a family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, continued to live at Brooke Drive until his death.

A qualified electrician, during his working days Oliver ran his electrical business by day and devoted his evenings to teaching karate. His faith was an important factor in his life and he regularly attended the Church of Saint Michael the Archangel and often visited Clonard Monastery.

Oliver’s remains will leave his late home at 9am on Friday, October 10 for 10am Requiem Mass in St Michael the Archangel Church with burial to follow in Milltown Cemetery.

A life well lived, a man well loved, and an absolute legend in his own lifetime Oliver’s leadership, expert instruction, guidance and wise counsel will be sorely missed.