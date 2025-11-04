We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2

1 large onion (peeled and chopped rough)

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 kg of pumpkin

(peeled deseeded and roughly chopped)

500g sweet potato

(peeled, rinsed and roughly chopped)

1 teaspoon of dried chilli powder (optional)

1 tablespoon of tomato puree/paste

5 oz butter

5 oz plain flour

1 litre of vegetable/chicken stock

4 sprigs of rosemary picked

200g of Parmesan cheese (grated)





FIRST off, preheat the oven to 180 and mix the pumpkin and sweet potato with a little olive oil and salt and pepper and cook for 15 minutes.



While cooking, gather a large saucepan or pot. Melt the butter and add spices. Cook for 3 — 4 minutes on medium heat.



Remove from the heat and add flour and tomato paste, mix well until a paste has been formed.



Bring back to the heat and gradually whisk in the stock until a sauce consistency has formed. Simmer for five minutes and check the pumpkin and sweet potato in the oven. They should be soft. If not, it's OK, as every oven is different.



Add to the mix and stir. Cook until soft and blend with a hand blender or food processor until smooth. Bring back to the boil, season with salt and pepper. Transfer to large bowls, add the picked rosemary on top, and crumble the cheese on top.



Serve up!