We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
2 tbsp of rapeseed oil
1 onion (peeled and chopped)
2 sticks of celery (washed and chopped)
1 large or 2 medium size potatoes (washed peeled and chopped)
2 tbsp of unsalted butter
1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock
1 head of broccoli rough cut including stocks
200g baby spinach
50g grated parmesan cheese
4 sprigs of fresh tarragon
4 tbsp of double cream
A few bits of picked flat leaf parsley
1 packet of chilli rice crackers (available in all good supermarkets)
In a pot or large sauce pan add rapeseed oil then add chopped onion. Cook on a medium heat until soft (chef tip: Add a little water to prevent the onion from catching).
Add celery and diced potato and butter. Stir well until butter has melted, place a lid on top and allow to cook for five minutes then remove lid.
Pour in stock and any broccoli stocks. Cook for a further 10-15 minutes until the stocks are soft.
Add the rest of the broccoli.
Carefully transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth or use a hand blender. Bring back to the heat and crumble in the cheese. Allow a few lumps to remain while waiting for soup to heat with 1 sprig of tarragon. Once boiling, season soup with black pepper and serve.
Drizzle a little cream around the bowl, garnish with a sprig of tarragon, flat leaf and crackers.