2 tbsp of rapeseed oil

1 onion (peeled and chopped)

2 sticks of celery (washed and chopped)

1 large or 2 medium size potatoes (washed peeled and chopped)

2 tbsp of unsalted butter

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock

1 head of broccoli rough cut including stocks

200g baby spinach

50g grated parmesan cheese



4 sprigs of fresh tarragon

4 tbsp of double cream

A few bits of picked flat leaf parsley

1 packet of chilli rice crackers (available in all good supermarkets)





In a pot or large sauce pan add rapeseed oil then add chopped onion. Cook on a medium heat until soft (chef tip: Add a little water to prevent the onion from catching).



Add celery and diced potato and butter. Stir well until butter has melted, place a lid on top and allow to cook for five minutes then remove lid.



Pour in stock and any broccoli stocks. Cook for a further 10-15 minutes until the stocks are soft.

Add the rest of the broccoli.



Carefully transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth or use a hand blender. Bring back to the heat and crumble in the cheese. Allow a few lumps to remain while waiting for soup to heat with 1 sprig of tarragon. Once boiling, season soup with black pepper and serve.



Drizzle a little cream around the bowl, garnish with a sprig of tarragon, flat leaf and crackers.