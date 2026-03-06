We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Ingredients

500g lean pork mince

1 small onion, (peeled)very finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

50g fresh breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tsp wholegrain mustard/Dijon mustard

1 tsp fresh thyme

(or ½ tsp dried)

1 tbsp chopped parsley

salt and cracked black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil (for frying)



Method

Sweat the onion gently in a little oil until soft — cool completely.

Mix pork, cooled onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg, mustard, thyme, parsley,

salt and pepper.

Roll into golf ball–sized meatballs.

Heat oil in a pan. Sear meatballs on all sides until golden.

Finish in oven at 180°C for 8–10 minutes (core temp 75°C).



Caramelised Apples

Two firm apples (Braeburn or Pink Lady), sliced into wedges

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp brown sugar

1 splash apple cider vinegar

Pinch salt

Small pinch cinnamon (optional but works beautifully)



Method

Melt butter in pan over medium heat.

Add apples cut side down. Cook until golden.

Sprinkle brown sugar and let caramelise.

Deglaze lightly with cider vinegar.

Finish with pinch salt.

They should be soft but still hold shape — glossy, not mushy.



Beetroot Salad with Cinnamon Sprinkle

3 cooked beetroot, sliced

Handful mixed leaves (rocket works great)

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (optional but lifts the dish)

6–8 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp toasted seeds (olive or sunflower oil)



Dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp honey

Salt & pepper

Whisk together



Finish

Light dusting of cinnamon over beetroot only (very light — not dessert-level!)



Optional: pinch smoked paprika and cinamon around plate rim for presentation



Dress leaves lightly — don’t drown them.

Build salad base.

Stack 3 meatballs slightly offset.

Tuck caramelised apple between.

Finish with fresh parsley.

Light cinnamon dust over beetroot. Garnish with a sprig of flat leaf parsley



Paul's tip

This is a very elegant dish with beautiful aromas.

If you don't like apples try peaches or apricots equally as nice.