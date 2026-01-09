We hope you enjoy our column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

For the spiced lamb skewers

300g lean minced lamb

2 egg

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of Ras el hanout

1/2 teaspoon of bahatat

1/2 teaspoon of dried ginger

1/2 bunch of fresh coriander (chopped)

1 cup of fine breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper



Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and refrigerate for two hours before cooking



The Chickpeas

2 cans of chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

2 red onions (peeled and Sliced fine)



The Cauliflower

1/2 head of cauliflower (cut into florets)

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric

A drizzle of rapeseed oil



Mix in a large bowl



The Garnish

1 cup of pomegranate seeds

1/2 bunch of picked corriander



The Method

First, preheat the oven to 180 degrees 350 Fahrenheit. Then, move on to the skewers.

Allow three skewers each. Soak the skewers in warm water and remove the minced lamb from the fridge. Shape the skewers with your hands to the size of the skewers, mould them onto the skewer, and repeat until you get six. Feel free to add another if required.



Place the cauliflower onto a roasting tray and cook for fifteen minutes. Heat two medium-sized frying pans adding a little oil over the top of the skewers and massaging them.

Cook for approximately eight minutes on each side.

Once you have cooked them on one side, add a little oil to the other pan, add onions and cook for about three minutes. Add chickpea, reduce heat by half, and cook for a further four minutes.



Check the Cauliflower in the oven and the texture should be firm but undercooked. Remove from the oven and place to the side.



By this stage the skewers will be ready and you are ready to serve.

Gather a large plate and place the chickpea in the middle of the plate, place the cauliflower around the plate, place the skewers on top, sprinkle the pomegranate and pick corriander over the top. Drizzle a little pomegranate syrup over the top and serve.



Enjoy!