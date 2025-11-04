LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

In the third of a four-part feature on the club, we look at the restaurant at the Roddy's...

The Roddy's restaurant first opened in August 2023 before a re-opening in May 2024.

Providing spectacular 360° views over Belfast, the restaurant serves the finest locally sourced Irish cuisine with an authentic modern twist.

It offers a range of starters, mains, vegetarian menu and children's menu as well as desserts.

The restaurant is headed up by manageress Shannon Casson who says the menu offers something for everyone.

"We initially opened in August 2023 and then we closed for a short period of time before re-opening in May 2024," she explained.

"We have been very busy since then. We have alot of regular customers and the feedback has been great. Everybody seems to be enjoying the food which is tailored to the clientele that we have.

"We are open from Thursday to Sunday every week. We feel the four days works better in terms of balance for the staff and the customers because they are the days, especially the weekend, when people want to come and have a meal.

"We have a new menu launching at the start of November. We have worked hard to curate it to include something for everyone so we are confident that it will prove very popular with our customers.

"Sunday is very popular with families. Thursday night there is a quiz on so it is popular as well and then Friday and Saturday is a mixed clientele and very popular, especially if there is a play or something on at the club when people can get a bite to eat beforehand.

"Since the redevelopment of the club, I think having a good restaurant was important. We have customers from all over Belfast and beyond. I really feel like the restaurant adds alot to the club overall.

"We have a very reliable team here who have worked together for a period of time now so I can only see the restaurant going from strength to strength."

Book a table today at https://roddymccorley.com/bookings/.

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com