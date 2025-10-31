‘Givan Must Go’ rally to take place on Saturday after Education Minister's controversial trip to Israel

PALESTINE solidarity activists, education workers, community groups and representatives of political parties will attend a demonstration on Saturday at Belfast City Hall in protest over Education Minister Paul Givan's recent trip to Israel.

Paul Givan was among a group of unionist politicians who embarked on a six-day 'fact-finding mission' tour of Israel.

The trip, funded by Israel has been mired in controversy and drawn strong, sustained criticism amid international condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Minister also received criticism after his department promoted his visit to the Ofek School in East Jerusalem, issuing a press release and a post on social media.

The school is located in an area occupied by Israel and is not recognised as part of Israel by either the UK or Ireland.

A protest against the Minister, dubbed the ‘Givan Must Go’ rally will be held at 1pm at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “In recent days, I have been overwhelmed with messages from constituents who are rightly outraged at the Minister’s trip to Israel.

"At a time when the rest of the world is slowly turning its back on this pariah state, it is mind boggling that local elected reps are going on a junket to shill for its genocidal regime.

"What lessons does the Minister think he needs to learn from a state that has murdered over 20,000 children? Significantly, this visit also blurred the lines between party political activity and Ministerial duties, showing remarkably poor judgement.

“This is why I am tabling a motion of no confidence in Paul Givan, calling on him to be excluded from Ministerial office. I hope that political parties who have issued strong statements of condemnation will back up their words with action, and sign this motion when it’s tabled on Monday. As elected representatives, we must use all tools at our disposal to hold the Minister to account for his reprehensible behaviour.”

“I urge everyone who’s disgusted by the Minister’s actions to come to Belfast City Hall tomorrow and unite to send a clear message: Givan must go!”