Residents evacuated in ongoing Glenalina Gardens security alert

SECURITY ALERT: Police are currently at the scene

POLICE are currently at the scene of an ongoing security alert in Glenalina Gardens in the Whiterock area of West Belfast.

Cordons are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Sinn Féin councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said the alert is causing disruption following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“This security alert is causing serious disruption today, with residents being evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a suspicious device," she said.

“With children off school for the Halloween break, this has been particularly disruptive for families who’ve had to leave their homes at short notice.

“Whiterock Community Centre has opened its doors to anyone needing somewhere to go, and I want to thank staff there for once again stepping up for the local community.

“I’ve been in contact with police and hope the situation can be resolved quickly so people can return home safely.

“In the meantime, I would urge people to avoid the area.”