THE Chief Executive Officer of Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) has hit out at those behind a spate of 'viable' devices.

Jim McCarthy was speaking at an event in Belfast City Hall on Friday morning, celebrating the successes and the history of restorative justice and practice.

In recent weeks, a number of viable devices were found in security alerts across West Belfast including on the Suffolk Road and in Glenalina Gardens.

Jim began his remarks at the conference by revealing that CRJI has received 128 verified threats to life this from January to October this year.

On the viable devices, Jim said: "Recently, across Belfast, Derry and the greater Lurgan area, there has been a number of incidents with viable devices left at people's homes.

"The justification offered is that these attacks are targeted at people accused of anti-social behaviour, drug misuse or drug dealing.

"Let's be clear. When they say these attacks are against people, what does people mean?

"People can mean vulnerable individuals. For example, a single mum with three young children struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

"We often refer to these people that place these devices as anti-peace process groups. Frankly, that is too polite. They are armed anti-community gangs. They have absolutely no support in our community.

"Sometimes they portray themselves as groups in transition. They are not and should not be rewarded for stepping back from violence.

"There are those who say we should not talk to them. I refer to the words of armed conflict mediator, Fleur Ravensbergen, who stated, 'I talk to people that kill, bomb, fight and sometimes torture. I persuade them to give up the violence.'"