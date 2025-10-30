Viable device found in Glenalina Gardens security alert

SECURITY ALERT: A viable device has been taken away for further examination

A VIABLE device was found during a security alert in the Glenalina Gardens area of West Belfast on Wednesday.

A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area on Wednesday afternoon.

PSNI and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device. It was taken away for further forensic examination

Inspector Curry said: “We thank local residents for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598- 28/10/25

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”