A VIABLE device was found during an overnight security alert in West Belfast.

It followed a security alert at a property in the Suffolk Road area late on Tuesday night.

Police attended and located a suspicious object which has been declared as a viable device. It has been taken away for further forensic examination.

A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area but were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday morning.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithi Flynn said: “This security alert caused serious disruption overnight with residents evacuated from their homes,” said the West Belfast MLA.

“I condemn those responsible for this reckless behaviour.

"Sinn Féin has been in contact with police and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “The discovery of a viable device in a residential area is deeply concerning. Had this device gone off we could have seen homes destroyed and people seriously injured or worse. The people responsible showed zero concern for people living in this area.

“This incident forced residents out of their homes on a wet evening. Nobody should have to put with this kind of disruption or face this kind of risk.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward to police.”

Inspector McAnallen said: "We want to thank local residents for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1436 of 4/11/25.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”