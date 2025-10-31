WATCH: Flooding causing disruption across Belfast for motorists

MOTORISTS are being urged to be wary of flooding across Belfast after heavy rain on Friday morning.

Police said surface water and flooding is impacting a number of roads across the city.

In North Belfast, torrential rain has caused major flooding on the Westland Road in North Belfast.

WATCH: Heavy rain has caused major flooding on the Westland Road. Police say roads across Belfast have been affected. pic.twitter.com/SAQT1XdOcg — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) October 31, 2025

David McDyre contacted the North Belfast News to express his concerns.

"My mum's house is directly facing the golf course. I have never seen water like this in my life. The road is like a swimming pool," he said.

"The police need to close the road. It is very dangerous because of the volume of water."

In South Belfast, the Laganbank Road is not passable. The Lisburn Road, Boucher Road and Botanic Avenue are impacted by heaving flooding.

Police are urging motorists to drive slowly, increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front, be aware of potential hazards such as standing water, and show consideration for all other road users.