Sinn Féin councillors intimidated following Newtownabbey Council meeting

A SINN Féin member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council says she and her colleagues were subjected to "hostile intimidation" and "harassment" as they left a meeting in Mossley Mill last night (Monday).

Councillor Maighréad Ní Chonghaile, the Sinn Féin council group leader, said party councillors were verbally accosted and physically intimidated by a hostile crowd as they left the civic building on the Carnmoney Road.

Speaking after the incident, Cllr Ní Chonghaile said: “Tonight Sinn Féin councillors were verbally accosted and physically intimidated by a hostile crowd as they left a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

“A mob of up to 30 individuals carrying banners and placards verbally threatened councillors as they left the building and moved into the car park on their way home.

“The PSNI maintained a presence throughout but did not intervene. Our councillors felt physically threatened and intimidated by the unrestrained behaviour of these individuals who engaged in sectarian and racist abuse.

“Whilst being the subject of intense verbal attack, lights and cameras were placed in the faces of individual councillors.

“I absolutely condemn this attempt to interfere with public representatives conducting their lawful democratic business. Sinn Féin will not be deflected from providing representation for all citizens in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

"I will be demanding that both council management and the PSNI review security arrangements for councillors while attending council business.



“Sinn Féin will be seeking meetings with the council Chief Executive and the PSNI District Commander to address this attempt at mob rule tonight.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Superintendent Rosie Thompson said: “Police will review all evidence gathered and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“We will work with the council and will extend offers to meet representatives from all political parties and independents and have offered the services of our crime prevention officer, in addition to other relevant safety advice.

“We, in the Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to do all we can to ensure that our local representatives feel supported and safe in our communities and that they can undertake their role free from intimidation and fear.”