Lenadoon family continuing Halloween spooky statue tradition to raise money for cancer charity

A FAMILY in Lenadoon are continuing their Halloween garden display in memory of their late daughter.

The McCloskey family have been raising money on behalf of Pretty n Pink charity after their daughter Martina was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Sadly, Martina passed away in July last year but their Halloween tradition of giving over their front garden to a host of terrifying figures is once again on display due to public demand.

"It has been a tough year for us. We lost Martina last July and then this year, my husband Brian had a heart attack," explained Philomena.

"I wasn't going to bother this year but in recent weeks, people were coming and asking when we were going to put the decorations up.

"Cancer is something that affects us all. Everyone knows someone who has suffered. It is all about charity and raising money for Pretty n Pink charity, who are based in the Park Centre.

"This is the fourth year doing it and last year we raised £1,300, so hopefully we can get more this year. We have people that come from all over to see the display.

"It takes about two days to set up. My son John and his friend Brendan started setting it up last Thursday night and finished it over the weekend.

"I am delighted it is set up and we look forward to welcoming everyone to come along to see it."

The McCloskey family Halloween charity display is outside their home at 90 Lenadoon Avenue. Everyone is welcome to come along and please donate if you can.