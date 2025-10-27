GaelBeo bringing health and fitness and Irish language together at Spórtlann

A NEW chapter has been launched at Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road, bringing health, fitness, and wellbeing to the whole community through the medium of Irish.

GaelBeo is a new programme of activities at the West Belfast facility following a successful six-week pilot in the summer.

A diverse and dynamic programme for people of all abilities, GaelBeo is suitable for fluent Irish speakers as well as people who want to practice or learn a cúpla focail while getting into shape.

Joe McNally, Health and Wellbeing Officer at Spórtlann na hÉireann, explained: "GaelBeo looks to open up Spórtlann na hÉireann’s state-of-the-art facility to the entire community while promoting the use of the Irish language in a social setting

"It follows a highly successful six-week fitness challenge that was held over the summer there, which encourage participation through physical activity and the use of the Irish language.

"We wanted to see how much demand there was and it was hugely successful.

"We are hoping to put on some more classes such as yoga, pilates and boxercise and some pop-up community events.

"We have got part funding from the The National Community Heritage and are hoping to run a number of free targeted programmes for at risk youths around anti-social behaviour, isolation and mental health.

"We want to become a hub for the entire community, but specifically the Irish language community.

"We want to be able to offer services that every other facility offer, but through the medium of Irish."

Gael Beo gym classes run Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7–8am and 5–6pm. To get involved, email Sportlann1@gmail.com.