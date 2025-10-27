Footfall up three per cent in Kennedy Centre and electric vehicle charging network is boosted

READY TO GO: John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager, with the centre's new EV chargers

THE Kennedy Centre is continuing to go from strength to strength reporting a three per cent increase in footfall year-on-year, with full occupancy across all retail units, and new investment in its electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The popular shopping and leisure destination has confirmed that every unit within the main mall is now fully let, underscoring its position as one of Belfast’s most vibrant and successful community pillars.

The latest addition to the retail mix is Robinsons Boutique Aromas, an independent retailer offering luxury home fragrances, candles, and gifts, with further new retailers and leisure providers set to be announced in the coming months.

In addition to strong trading performance, the Kennedy Centre continues to invest in sustainability and accessibility. The latest initiative sees the installation of six new Zest EV Rapid Chargers joining the centre’s existing network to further enhance facilities for environmentally conscious visitors.

John Jones, Centre Manager said: “We’re delighted to see continued growth and positivity at the Kennedy Centre. The increase in footfall and full occupancy reflect both the strength of our tenant mix and the loyalty of our customers.

"With new retailers joining us soon and our investment in sustainable infrastructure, we’re committed to ensuring the centre remains a thriving destination for shopping, leisure, and community connection.

"Our focus has always been on providing a space that serves local families, supports independent businesses, and evolves with the needs of our visitors. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that vision continue to grow stronger year after year.”