Melanie takes on Principal role after 14 years at John Paul II Primary School

THE new Principal of John Paul II Primary School on the Whiterock Road says she is "passionate" about the education of every child at the school.

Melanie Collins was appointed the new principal in September, having been part of the school staff for over 14 years.

In the first of a four-part feature on John Paul II Primary School, Melanie sat down with the Andersonstown News to outline her ambitions for the school going forward.

"I've been teaching for about 14-and-a-half-years now and my whole teaching career has been mostly on this site," she explained. "I started off in St Aidan's in the boys school and then we amalgamated in 2013 to John Paul II and I've been here ever since.

"I have been on the senior leadership team for about ten years now so I've sort of been part of the management for a long time.

"I was acting Vice Principal for a while and in September had the pleasure of being appointed principal.

"I am from Ballymurphy. I love being back in the community. I have two children at the school. I just am so passionate about the school. I just think its amazing."

Melanie says there are many challenges ahead but says she is determined to do her best to ensure every child succeeds inside and outside of the classroom.

"Like every other school you know, you are up against budgets and funding. Every school is in the same position so it is just about trying to manage with what we've got," she added.

"Our focus is always on providing the best education for every single child and we want every child to be able to thrive, both academically, socially and emotionally.

"In John Paul II, we believe that every child is unique, capable, and deserving of a safe, nurturing environment where they can grow academically, socially and emotionally.

"Our mission is based around the five key elements of Blessed Edmund Rice which is to inspire a love for learning, foster curiosity and build a strong foundation that will support our students throughout their educational journey.

"At the heart of our school is a very clear and powerful vision that the future starts today.

"We believe that every moment in a child's education is an opportunity to shape their future through creativity, critical thinking, kindness and resilience. I am to prepare our students not just for the next stage of school, but for life.

"We are committed to building a learning environment where children feel confident to explore, take risks and discover their passions. Our vision is to nurture young minds that will grow into thoughtful, responsible citizens, ready to contribute positively to the world around them.

"As principal, my role is not only to lead, but to listen, support and collaborate with students, families and staff. I am passionate about creating a school culture where everyone feels valued and included. I believe in open communication, strong partnerships with parents and I would encourage a shared commitment to helping our children thrive.

"This year, we are proud to introduce a refreshed set of values built around the powerful idea of hope. Hope is more than optimism. It is the belief that with effort, support and courage, good things are possible. Our values shape the way we learn, play and grow together. Hope encourages our children to dream big, to persevere through challenges, and to believe in themselves and each other. It reminds us that every child has the potential to succeed and every day is a new chance to move forward.

"So these values will be woven into our curriculum, our assemblies and in our everyday directions. They will help us build this good culture where kindness, ambition and community spirit thrive."