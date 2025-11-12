A NEW campaign has been launched to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Launched in partnership between Loose Women and Women's Aid, the 'Facing It Together' campaign was launched in 2024 with a clear central message: “Whether you are a survivor or a friend, we are facing it together.”

Partnering with Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, the initiative aims to shine a light on the realities of domestic abuse across the North.

The North continues to face deeply concerning levels of domestic violence. For the 12 months ending 31 March 2025, police recorded:

29,751 domestic-abuse incidents

18,393 domestic-abuse crimes (those meeting the criminal threshold)

Six domestic abuse-motivated homicides, all of which involved female victims

This equates to approximately 15 incidents and 10 crimes per 1,000 people.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey attended the Facing It Together event at Westminster last week and joined the recent launch at Belfast’s Castlecourt.

“I am supporting Loose Women and Women’s Aid’s campaign around domestic violence — Facing It Together," said the Sinn Féin man. "This is vitally important work, and I want to commend especially the local agencies dealing with these issues every day; they are a lifeline of support,” he said.

Mr Maskey also emphasised the importance of cultural change in ending gender-based violence.

“Ending violence against women and girls in the North begins with changing the culture of silence — it means listening, believing and acting. We must tackle the root causes of misogyny, inequality, and harmful stereotypes that still persist in our society.

“The Executive’s Strategy to End Violence Against Women and Girls gives us an opportunity to turn pain into progress, but only if we all play our part.”

Kelly Andrews, Chief Executive of Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, highlighted the devastating impact domestic abuse continues to have on families.

“Domestic abuse is one of the biggest causes of homelessness," she explained. "It can have devastating effects on families — and in some cases, it can be fatal. Since March 2020, 28 women have lost their lives to domestic abuse,” she said.

Ms Andrews praised the collaboration with Loose Women, noting Women’s Aid’s long-standing work in supporting survivors.

“For 50 years, Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid has been providing emergency refuge accommodation and community-based support services, enabling families to stay safe in their homes. We are delighted to be part of the Facing It Together campaign and to launch it here in Belfast.”