GET ready for a magical evening as Santa and his elves make their grand arrival at the Kennedy Centre on Friday, November 14.

Festivities will get underway at 6.30pm in what promises to be a festive celebration for all the family, with plenty of fun activities to enjoy.

Parents are invited to bring their little ones along for an unforgettable evening featuring face-painters, a DJ spinning festive tunes, and a host of Christmas characters bringing the holiday cheer. There will also be delicious treats on offer, including popcorn, candyfloss and other market stalls.

John Jones, Manager of the Kennedy Centre, said the event is a highlight of the calendar year for everyone.

“It is the best time of the year for us. We always look forward to it,” he said.

“It is always a great night with a lovely festive atmosphere. We always get a big crowd and are expecting another big turnout next Friday evening.

“It is an event to give something back to the community who support us throughout the year.

“We are really looking forward to seeing all our customers and all the children next Friday evening as we officially start the festive season.”