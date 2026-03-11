THE High Court has dismissed an appeal to overturn the decision to throw out the terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 2024.

Last September, the case was thrown out by chief magistrate Paul Goldspring who ruled the proceedings were “instituted unlawfully”.

The Crown Prosecution Service appealed against the decision at the High Court at a hearing in January.

At 2 pm today the court dismissed the appeal “agreeing with the Chief Magistrate”.

Kneecap are currently holding a press conference at Conway Mill in Belfast.