ICC U-turn on Palestine graphic at UNISON event after Council intervention

MANAGEMENT at conference space ICC Belfast have been forced into a U-turn regarding the display of a graphic at a UNISON event, after intervention from Belfast City Council.

UNISON abandoned its annual regional council meeting at the venue this morning after what the union says was opposition to a slide drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Organisers say they were informed on Thursday afternoon that ICC management had issues with the slide which was to be shown on Friday.

The graphic in questioned carried the message: 'Stop Genocide, stop illegal occupation and stop ethnic cleansing'.

With the event under way this morning, and after learning shortly after 10am that the slide would not be shown on screen, the conference was abandoned.

This led to the issue being brought before Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resource Commmittee meeting this morning by Sinn Féin group leader Councillor Ciarán Beattie.

Belfast City Council is the owner of the ICC venue.

In a statement to Belfast Media on Friday afternoon, management at ICC agreed that the graphic could be displayed.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers were contacted by ICC Belfast yesterday regarding a request by UNISON to display graphics on directional screens located in corridors and reception areas of the venue at their event today.

"These small screens are used primarily to signpost visitors around the venue and are located in common areas of the building used by all visitors, staff and event delegates.

“Advice was provided that the location of these screens would form part of the workplace for ICC staff, and the venue has a legal obligation to provide a fair and harmonious working environment.

“This advice was then provided to UNISON by ICC Belfast. There was no issue raised over any conference presentation content, as that is a matter for the event organiser.

“After discussion at this morning’s meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, the council liaised further with ICC management regarding this issue.

“Following engagement with Waterfront staff and their trade union representatives, it was agreed that the graphics could be displayed on the directional screens for the duration of the event.

“Elected members have also agreed that a framework should be developed by officers to provide clear guidance to event organisers on any future display of materials in all council-owned venues and areas within them.

“The committee decision on the development of a framework is subject to ratification at the next full council meeting on Monday 3 November.”